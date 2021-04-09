PM Modi releases Hindi version of 'Odisha Itihaas', stresses on study of history

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need for much wider study of history and said the subject should not only be a lesson of the past but should also be the mirror of the future.



While speaking at the release of the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab, the Prime Minister remembered Mahtab's contribution to the freedom struggle and lauded him for his contribution to the reformation in society.

"The history of Odisha represents the historical strength of entire India. This strength, reflected in the history is connected with the present and future possibilities and work as a guide for us," the Prime Minister was quoted in a statement.

"During the Emergency, Dr Mahtab went to jail opposing the party, under which he became Chief Minister. He went to prison for both independence and for saving the country's democracy. It is important that the diverse and comprehensive history of Odisha should reach the people of the country," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi further emphasised that with struggles like The Paika Rebellion, Ganjam Revolt to Sambalpur Struggle, the land of Odisha always gave new energy to the fire of revolt against the British rule. He also mentioned Surendra Sai of Sambalpur Andolan, Pandit Gopabandhu, Acharya Harihar and Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab, and paid tribute to the contribution of Ramadevi, Malti Devi, Kokila Devi, Rani Bhagyawati and great tribal leader of the Quit India Movement, Laxman Nayak.

"History should not only be a lesson of the past but should also mirror the future. The country is keeping this in focus while celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsava and enlivening the history of our freedom struggle," he added.

Efforts are on to improve the lives of fishermen in Odisha, the Prime Minister added, saying that thousands of kilometres of national highways, coastal highways are being constructed in Odisha which will lead to the connectivity of the parts of the state. (ANI)