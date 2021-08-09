PM Modi releases next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday via video conferencing.



Prime Minister interacted with farmer beneficiaries during the event and also addressed the nation.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said the nation is a witness to the fact that Prime Minister Modi has been continuously working for the all-around development of the nation.

He also congratulated all athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics on behalf of all farmers and said, "Before Olympics was held this year, PM Modi had discussions with the athletes and players and he encouraged them. As a result of the hard work and dedication of players and the Prime Minister's encouragement, India bagged many medals at Olympics. It won't be an exaggeration if I say that this is India's best performance in the history of the Olympics."

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.38 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Earlier, on May 14, Prime Minister Modi released the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme via video conferencing. (ANI)

