PM Modi releases over Rs 20,667 cr to 9.50 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Prime Minister interacted with beneficiary farmers during the event via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "For the first time, the farmers of West Bengal would be getting the benefit of this scheme. The government is setting new records in procurement at MSP every year. Paddy procurement at MSP had set new records and now wheat procurement at MSP is also setting new records. So far this year, about 10 per cent more wheat has been procured at MSP, compared to last year. So far, about Rs 58,000 crores for wheat procurement has reached the farmers' account directly."Prime Minister also emphasised on organic farming and said it is being practised on both banks of Ganga and within a radius of about 5 kilometers so that the Ganga remains clean.During the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Arvind from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for providing training to young farmers of his region on organic farming and new farming techniques.He lauded Patrick from Andaman and Nicobar Islands for doing large-scale organic farming. He praised the efforts taken by N Vennurama from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for guiding more than 170 Adivasi farmers of her region. Prime Minister appreciated Revistar from Meghalaya for producing spices like ginger powder, turmeric, cinnamon among several other things in the hilly areas of Meghalaya. He also interacted with Khurshid Ahmed from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir who cultivates vegetables like capsicum, green chillies and cucumber organically.He stressed that during this COVID-19 pandemic, Kisan Credit Card's deadline has been extended and installments can now be renewed by June 30. He said more than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards have been issued in recent years."The government is fighting COVID-19 with all its might and ensuring that every government department is working day and night to ease the pain of the nation. The Centre and states together are making continuous efforts to enable more and more countrymen to get vaccinated at a rapid pace," Prime Minister Modi said.He emphasised vaccination is an important means of protection against COVID-19 and will reduce the risk of serious illness. He said 18 crores vaccine doses have been given across the country. Prime Minister urged everyone to register for the vaccine when their turn comes and ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at all times.Prime Minister said Armed Forces are working with full strength to ensure oxygen supply in these tough times. Railways are also running oxygen express trains. The pharma sector of the country is manufacturing and delivering medicines at a large scale. He requested the state governments to ensure strict laws to counter black marketing of medicines and medical supplies."India is not a nation that loses hope in tough times and hoped that this challenge would be overcome with strength and dedication," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He warned about the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas as well and urged the village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation in their respective areas. (ANI)