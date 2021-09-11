PM Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech in Chicago

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled Swami Vivekananda's iconic address at Chicago on this day in 1893, which demonstrated the salience of Indian culture.



"Recalling Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1893 speech at Chicago, which beautifully demonstrated the salience of Indian culture. The spirit of his speech has the potential to create a more just, prosperous and inclusive planet," PM Modi said in a tweet.

On this day in 1893, Vivekananda delivered a speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

He is believed to have introduced the concepts and ideals of the Vedanta to the Western world.

Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions.

He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and the founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.

He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of major world religion in the late 19th century.

Swami Vivekananda's birthday on January 12 is also observed as National Youth Day in the country. (ANI)