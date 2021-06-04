PM Modi reviews progress of India's COVID vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of India's vaccination drive, where he was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up.



He was also apprised about the efforts undertaken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up the production of vaccines.



"The government of India is actively working with vaccine manufacturers and helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing, and supply of raw materials," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as front-line workers.

He also took stock of the vaccination coverage in the above 45 as well as 18-44 age group. After reviewing the status of vaccine wastage in various states, the PM instructed that vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side and steps need to be taken to bring them down.

The PMO said officials also briefed the Prime Minister on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly.

"Officials briefed PM on advance visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability. They also apprised the PM that states have been asked to pass on this information to district level so that there is no inconvenience to people," the PMO added.

Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Commerce and Industries Minister, I and B Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary and other important officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)