PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme rescheduled to Jan 20

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique contest for the students of Class IX to XII to reduce exam stress -- Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2020 program -- has been rescheduled to January 20 from January 16.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad to beat exam stress has been rescheduled to January 20, 2020, at 11 am, on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country. The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020," according to an official press.

On December 5 last year the Prime Minister had announced the competition."Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress-free examinations. Here is a unique contest for students of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!" Modi tweeted.The PPC 2020 programme sought not only to reduce the stress of examinations from the young students, but the selected students also get the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.Participants were instructed to write their responses of any one of five themes in a maximum of 1500 characters. The entries for the competition were invited online from December 2 to December 23 last year through www.mygov.in.The themes given for the PPC 2020 were 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your future depends on your aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our duties, you take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'.The best responses will be featured in Modi's Interactive Session with students scheduled in New Delhi on January 20.This is the third edition of the PPC. The first was held in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018, where the event was also held on January 29, 2019. (ANI)