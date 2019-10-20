PM Modi's nationalism not limited to mere slogans but actions: Union Minister Prahlad Patel

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After the Indian Army destroyed three terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his nationalism is "not limited to mere slogans but actions."

He has already said that actions will be taken if there is a border violation. Our policy with respect to Pakistan was very clear that if they interfere in India's sovernity, then it will get a befitting reply," Patel told ANI, while praising the Army for their bold attempt.He said that it is Prime Minister Modi's leadership that the world no more believes in "Pakistan's lies".Earlier today, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK, which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.Four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several others were injured after the Indian Army launched artillery attacks on terrorist camps situated inside PoK opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir.This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources.Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side."Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)