PM Modi's photo missing from Maha govt ads, alleges BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo has been missing from Maharashtra government advertisements since the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power, state BJP alleged on Thursday and demanded to "maintain balance".

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP state vice president Prasad Lad said that alleged practice violated the Supreme Court's guidelines on government advertisement publication and demanded that Modi's photo is included in such future publications.

"I am writing this letter to bring your attention to the fact that I have been observing the official state government advertisements published since the formation of the new government," the letter read."Hence, I am of the opinion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo is missing from all of them which is not in accordance with the Supreme Court guidance for content regulation in government advertisements," it added.The BJP leader, also an MLC, said that the apex court has "permitted the publication of the photographs of the Governors and the Chief Ministers of the State in addition to the photographs of the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India in government advertisements".He requested the leaders to instruct government departments concerned to "take notice of this and include it in future government advertisements". (ANI)