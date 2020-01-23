PM Modi's younger brother part of Gujarat tableau team on this Republic Day

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): India's westernmost state, Gujarat will present 'Rani ki Vav: Jal Mandir' (Queen's Stepwell) tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, showcasing the state's culture, civilization, arts, and water conservation system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother named Pankaj Modi is the Deputy Director in the Gujarat government's Information Department and is in Delhi as part of the Republic Day tableau team from Gujarat.

"Gujarat will present the 'Rani ki Vav: Jal Mandir' tableau in the national parade organised as a part of the Republic Day celebration to be held in New Delhi on January 26," an official statement read."This 'Rani ki Vav' tableau is going to exhibit the great heritage of Gujarat to become a central attraction for the nation at the national parade," the statement further read.'Rani ki Vav', which was built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district, has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2014.The original grandeur seven storeyed mausoleum monument of 'Rani ki Vav' is located on the banks of historical Sarasvati River at Patan town in Gujarat.The water wells and reservoirs (chiefly lakes) have always been the lifeline of Gujarat; among them, the 'Rani ki Vav' has remained vitally important as 'Jal Mandir' (water temple) since centuries.According to the statement, Gujarat's tableau will showcase the grandeur of the 'Rani ki Vav'. To exhibit the importance of the precious water resources, a large sculpture of rural Gujarat with water-filled earthen pots has been placed in the foreground of the tableau.In the trailer part of the tableau, the sculpture of 'Dashaavtar of Lord Vishnu' as the main theme, along with the idols of women showcasing their different forms of beauties in complete traditional Indian style have also been placed.The original grandeur seven storeyed mausoleum monument of 'Rani ki Vav' has been symbolised with the three-storeyed replica set on the tableau.In the top portion of the 'Rani ki Vav' tableau, 10 artists, including a character of the mother and a young daughter, will simulate a scene of tourists being offered drinking water by women who are on way to Rani ki Vav to fetch the drinking waters."The guidance and direction in building this tableau were given by Ashwini Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Information and Broadcast Department, Gujarat Government; Ashok Kalaria, Information Director; Arvind Patel, Additional Director; Pankaj Modi, Deputy Director; and Hiren Bhatt, Deputy Director," the statement informed. (ANI)