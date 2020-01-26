PM Modi salutes martyrs at National War Memorial on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers as he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat along with the three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tributes at the war memorial.

Donning a saffron turban and a sombre look, the Prime Minister offered his salute in remembrance of the fallen soldiers and their unprecedented contribution in guarding the integrity of India.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest this year who along with the Prime Minister and President will witness a stunning display of India's rich diversity. Twenty-two tableaux will roll down the Rajpath. While 16 of them are from states and Union Territories, six are from various ministries. abn/kr