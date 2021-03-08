PM Modi salutes 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," Modi tweeted.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the indomitable spirit of women as the world celebrated the International Women's Day observed on March 8 every year.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "On International Women's Day, I truly appreciate the role of India's #NariShakti in strengthening the foundations of this great nation. The government led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is deeply committed to women empowerment in all walks of life."

Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani said: "A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development & equality. Wishing everyone - women & supporters of Women-led Development, a Happy International Day of Women!"

She also hailed women frontline workers engaged in the Covid battle in a separate tweet: "There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis.

"This Women's Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India's fight against Corona. @WHO."

Celebrating Team MEA's #NariShakti. #InternationalWomensDay, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted a photo of his team.

"#NariShakti Rail: The first woman driver of Indian Railways, Smt. Surekha Yadav drives the all women-staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special, in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay," Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted with several photographs of the all-women staff.

--IANS

hindi/khz/in