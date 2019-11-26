PM Modi says rights, duties go together, hails Constitution for ensuring dignity of citizens, national unity

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid emphasis on the duty of citizens towards the country, noting that rights come automatically if responsibilities are performed well and added that the Constitution in the last 70 years has been alive on the mantras of 'Dignity for Indians and Unity for India.'

"If I have to say about the Constitution in a simple language, then Dignity For Indian and Unity for India, the Constitution has lived to these two mantras. It has upheld the dignity of citizen uppermost and has kept the unity and integrity of the country strong," he said while speaking at a joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament in the Central Hall on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.The Prime Minister also stated that "the people of the country are the strength, inspiration and goal of the Constitution."It should be noted that the event was boycotted by some of the leaders of the Opposition parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK to mark their protest against the manner in which government had been formed in Maharashtra.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the dreams of the members of the Constituent Assembly took shape in the form of the words and values enshrined in our Constitution.He was also of the view that rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand and added that Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had explained this relationship well.Speaking more on the Indian Constitution, the Prime Minister said:"This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfill the duties enshrined in our Constitution. As proud citizens of India, let us think about how our actions will make our nation even stronger.""Our Constitution tells us about our rights and also about our duties as citizens. Are we as serious about our duties as citizens as expected by our citizens, our Constitution and our people? We must establish by convention what is not written in the Constitution. We should try that if every programme, in every talk we focus on duties," the Prime Minister added.The Prime Minister emphasized that the spirit of service and duty are very important for any society and added that there is a difference between the two.He also cited an example saying, "helping an accident victim reflects the spirit of service so that no one is inconvenienced shows duty.""Spirit of service empowers society and the spirit of duty is also very important. As a citizen we have to do that which makes the country powerful," the Prime Minister added.Modi further stated that there are several such easy duties that citizens can perform and contribute to the rise of the nation: "If a citizen saves every drop of water, he is performing his duty. If he is getting immunization done at the right time, he is performing his duty. If he is voting, he is performing his duty. If he is paying his taxes, he is performing his duty."He further added that the parliamentarians have to create examples as elected representatives and must perform their duties to bring meaningful changes in society.Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi stated: "we can only expect all rights when we perform our duties to perfection."The Prime Minister also told Parliamentarians that "In 1947 UNESCO's Dr. Julian Huxley had written a letter to seven world leaders for guidance, including Gandhiji. He had asked for the baseline for the World Charter of Human Rights.""When the entire world was talking about rights, Gandhiji had taken a step forward to discuss about the duties of citizens. Gandhiji had said - Right is duty well-performed. Mahatma Gandhi had also written that he had learned from his illiterate but intelligent mother that every right is directly linked to your responsibility that you have performed well," Modi said.Terming Constitution Day as a 'historic day', the Prime Minister also said there are some occasions that strengthen the ties with the past.Referring to BR Ambedkar's speech in 1949, Prime Minister Modi stated that the country had got independence and has become a republic but questioned can "we hold on to this?""Had he (Mahatma Gandhi) been present today, no one else would be happier than him. India has answered his questions and has empowered itself on the right path," the Prime Minister said.PM Modi said leaders such as Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Maulana Azad have given the people a legacy of the Constitution. "I bow to them,""Due to the strength of the constitution, we have been able to move forward in the direction of One India, Best India. We have made reforms following the constitution. The Constitution is a pious book that manifests our traditions, reflects our thinking and presents the solution to challenges," he said.He also mentioned about Dr. Rajendra Prasad in his speech and stated, "W will have to put into convention what is not written in the Constitution. This has been India's specialty."Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack during his speech. "Our message of The world is one large family was attacked upon by terrorists in 2008, during the 26/11 attacks. I pay my homage to all the martyrs of who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack." (ANI)