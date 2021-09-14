'PM Modi sent me money..': Bihar man refuses to return wrongfully credited funds

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) A man in Bihar's Khagaria district received Rs 5.5 lakh in his account by a bank error, but refused to return the amount, claiming the money "was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Gramin Bank in Khagaria had mistakenly sent the money to Ranjit Das, a native of Bakhtiyarpur village under Mansi police station, and despite several notices, Das refused to return the amount, saying he had spent it.