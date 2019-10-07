PM Modi, Shah to blaze campaign trail for Maharashtra polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine public meetings in the run-up to the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra, the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing, for the BJP-led "Mahayuti" alliance which is seeking a second consecutive term.

Besides Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is set to address 18 public meetings in coming days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will address nine public meetings, two of them are scheduled to take place in Pune and Satara on October 17," BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil said on Sunday.

Patil is in the fray from Kothrud constituency in Pune city. The NDA alliance is squaring off against the Congress-NCP combine in the crucial contest characterised by defections from the Opposition camp. The contest also has the undertone of the BJP battling for supremacy over the Sena, which considers itself as the "elder brother" in the state politics.