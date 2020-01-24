PM Modi shares pictures with recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on social media

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): After interacting with the recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of all 49 winners along with their profile.

Sukriti Chiripal works with less privileged children in many cities through her NGO and encourages as well as helps them to educate themselves. She has used innovative means to provide books and stationery to needy children. I wish Sukriti the very best in her noble mission. pic.twitter.com/92gGmweUgo January 24, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the awardees and wished them very best for her future endeavours.The awards were conferred by the President of India on Wednesday. The awardees will participate in the grand Republic Day Parade on January 26.The 49 awardees are from various parts of the country including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.Every year, the government gives these awards to recognise the exceptional achievements of children in the fields of art and culture, innovation, sports, scholastic, social service and bravery.A high-level committee selects the winners after careful consideration of each application.Some of the awardees are as follows:

Youngsters like Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya are the reason for my optimism about India. He is just 12 and has already written an internationally acclaimed work on light pollution. He's also topped science Olympiads and competitions. I congratulate him on winning the Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/PeEH2WAP37 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

A wonderful fusion of innovation and safety of women, as well as concern towards welfare of children!



Aparna Chandrasekharan’s efforts have received laurels both in India and overseas.



Congratulations to her for getting the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020. pic.twitter.com/6NCBhAHvhd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Suneetha Murje Prabhu is making a valuable contribution as far as lowering vector borne diseases in India is concerned.



I congratulate her on winning the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 and wish her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/n1MoK4Jzq2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020



(ANI)