PM Modi should have assessed flood situation and allotted funds accordingly: HD Deve Gowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday accused the Centre of not allocating sufficient funds to deal with floods in the state and said that the Prime Minister should look into the issue for understanding the 'magnitude of the problem'.

"As a former prime minister, I am watching that there has been no financial aid announced for any state. Only lip sympathy has been done on the issue. The Prime Minister has not done any aerial survey to understand the magnitude of the problem after returning from the USA. He could have spent 2-3 days to study this. As a Prime Minister, he will get all the information at his command," Deve Gowda said.



Deve Gowda further said that Janata Dal (Secular) will be doing a big rally on October 10 when assembly will be convened to highlight the problems being faced by the people.

He went on to say that the government should have made efforts to reach out to the farmers who lost their homes and crops in the flood but they are just focused on announcing compensation.

On October 3, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had clarified that the state has enough funds to implement effective flood relief measures and denied opposition's claim that the Centre failed to release additional funds for the same.

"The Opposition's allegations that the Centre has not given funds is not true. Congress does not need to confuse people about the funds from the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was outside the country, now he has come back. I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in the state," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru. (ANI)

