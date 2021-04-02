PM Modi slams LDF, UDF in Kerala, seeks vote for NDA in Tamil Nadu

Addressing rallies in the two poll-bound states, he said that vote for BJP and its allies will be a vote for development.Addressing a rally in Pathanamthitta in Kerala, he alleged that governance took a backseat and dynastic politics was promoted during the rule of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF)."When making money, promoting dynasty and doing vote-bank politics is a priority, governance naturally takes a backseat. UDF and LDF have brought governance paralysis in Kerala. It is time to free Kerala from such alliances, PM Modi said.He also listed seven "sins" committed by LDF and UDF."They promote dynastic politics, there is a craze for dynasty rule in both alliances, everything else is sidelined," he said.The Prime Minister said that both the parties "are full of arrogance and they feel that they can never be defeated"."They become disconnected from the roots. Another sin is greed for money. Solar scam, dollar scam, land scam, gold scam, bribery scam, excise scam - the list is endless. Both alliances have looted from every sector," he said.At a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi said the UDF and the LDF are "twins when it comes to nepotism, corruption and political violence"."In Kerala, people are convinced on two things. First, UDF and LDF are twins - twins of misgovernance, corruption, political violence, communalism, casteism, cronyism, nepotism and more. Second, UDF lacks the ability and willingness to defeat LDF. No wonder there's a surge in support of NDA," the Prime Minister said.In Madurai, PM Modi said a vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a vote for more investment and development in the region. He slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress saying these parties cannot guarantee the safety and dignity of women.PM Modi also said that UPA-led central government was instrumental in a ban on Jallikattu, a practice that has been part of the state's culture for centuries.Speaking at the rally in Kanyakumari, the Prime Minister said the Opposition has reduced itself to a dynasty club."All they want is to secure the position of their own children and grandchildren. They are not bothered about your sons and daughter," he said.In a veiled attack at DMK chief MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, PM Modi said: "In Tamil Nadu, the situation is such that senior DMK leaders who worked with Kalaignar are feeling suffocated due to the new crown prince of the party. Politics doesn't work this way."Elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)