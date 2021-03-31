PM Modi speaks to COVID-19 positive HD Devegowda, enquires about his health

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and enquired about his and his wife's health.



"Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife's health. Praying for their quick recovery," PM Modi tweeted.

The JD(S) leader thanked PM Modi for calling him and enquiring him on his health condition.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore (Bengaluru), but will keep him informed," the former PM tweeted.

Devegowda has said that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)