PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart, discuss Afghanistan crisis

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Friday with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi and discussed Afghanistan's situation.



PM Modi said in a tweet, "Spoke with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and discussed the need for a coordinated international response to recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed other important issues such as Climate Change, and our cooperation in G20."

The two leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world.

Both leaders strongly condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport on Thursday and emphasised the need to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded people.

PM Modi and Draghi stressed the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister appreciated Italy's dynamic leadership in productively steering discussions within the G20.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

