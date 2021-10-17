PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM on flood situation

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the families of the bereaved and assured that the authorities are working to assist the injured and affected.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the deaths and devastation caused due to the landslide following incessant rains in the state.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Kerala CM Shri@vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being".

Meanwhile, state revenue department has informed that 25 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslips in the past two days. As many as 35 relief camps have also been set up in Pathanamthitta district.

State revenue minister, K. Rajan is leading the rescue operations from Idukki and Kottayam districts of the state. The state government has announced an immediate assistance of Rs 8 crore to the Kottayam district.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the state will have heavy rains from Wednesday onwards for four days. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) suffered heavy losses with around 20 transformers destroyed in the landslips while 11 kV lines were damaged in many parts of Kottayam and Idukki districts.

