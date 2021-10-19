PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, reviews situation after heavy rains

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.



"PM Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt. PM took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state," sources said.

Yesterday, Uttarakhand's Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes amid heavy rainfall and floods in the state.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister took detailed information from officials concerned about the situation of excessive rainfall in the state. He has been taking stock of the situation from the disaster control room of the state's secretariat.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state on Monday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. (ANI)