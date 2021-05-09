PM Modi speaks with Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand CMs over COVID situation

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Chief Ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttarakhand over the situation, sources said.



Over the past few days, the Prime Minister has been holding telephonic conversations with Chief Ministers of various states, including Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra, M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh CM had informed that he had apprised Narendra Modi of the current COVID situation in the state. He also highlighted the status of oxygen, oxygen plants, Remdesivir injections, isolation centres, COVID care centres, temporary COVID hospitals, and public awareness campaigns.

The Prime Minister in conversation with Maharashtra chief minister had enquired about the COVID-19 related situation and praised the state for its efforts in combating the virus.

Earlier, PM Modi has also spoken with Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh CMs on the issue. he also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir to get a detailed picture of the outbreak across the country.

Soon after a conversation with PM Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, however, claimed that the PM only did his "Mann ki Baat" instead of "listening to and spoken on important matters".

India recorded more the four lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. 4,03,738 new COVID infections were reported in the country taking the cumulative toll to 2,22,96,414. In the last 24 hours, India registered 3,86,44 recoveries and 4,092 related deaths. (ANI)