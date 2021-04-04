PM Modi stresses on five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination

While chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination program, PM Modi said the country needs to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management."For sustainable COVID-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and there is a need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management. He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic," he said.According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office on Sunday, a special campaign for COVID-appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places and workplaces and health facilities will be organised from April 6 to April 14.The Prime Minister also directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.He also called attention to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care.According to the statement of PMO, "There is an alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of cases and deaths due to COVID."The situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is of serious concern. As of date, Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47 per cent of deaths in the country during the same period. In Maharashtra, the total number of new cases per day has touched 47,913 which is more than double its earlier peak.Punjab has contributed 4.5 per cent of the total number of cases in the country in the last 14 days. However, it has contributed 16.3 per cent of the total number of deaths, which is a matter of serious concern.Similarly, Chhattisgarh has contributed 4.3 per cent of total cases in the country over the last 14 days. Its contribution in total death has exceeded 7 per cent during the same period. The 10 high burden States and UTs are contributing 91.4 per cent of total cases and 90.9 per cent of total deaths in the country.It was emphasized that the reasons for the sharper rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour primarily in terms of use of masks and maintaining '2 Gaj ki Doori', pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level.Although the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some States remains speculative, the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for COVID-19 management are all the more critical in those areas.During the meeting, it was highlighted that all efforts are underway to secure adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the rising domestic requirements as well as to meet the genuine needs of other countries in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam'.PM Modi directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the states and districts reporting high cases so that the collective gains of COVID-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration), Secretary Health, Secretary Pharmaceuticals, Secretary Biotechnology, Secretary AYUSH, DG ICMR, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government and members of NITI Aayog and other officials. (ANI)