  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 1st, 2021, 07:21:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID19 vaccine.

New Delhi [India], March 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi.
Appealing people to take the vaccine, PM tweeted, "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"
PM Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.(ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features