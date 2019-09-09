PM Modi takes India's remote sensing and space technology to world stage

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took India's remote sensing and space technology to the world stage by mentioning it at the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

"We in India take pride in using remote sensing and space technology for multiple applications, including land restoration," Modi said, addressing the gathering."I am happy to state that India would be pleased to help other friendly countries develop land restoration strategies through cost-effective satellite and space technology," the prime minister added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the ambitious New Delhi Declaration being considered by the nations."I understand that an ambitious New Delhi Declaration is being considered. We are all aware that the Sustainable Development Goals have to be achieved by 2030 of which attainment of Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) is also a part", he added.The 14th session Conference of Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) is being attended by 196 countries and 5000 participants and nearly 8000 representatives.Issues on the COP14 agenda includes drought, land tenure, ecosystem restoration, climate change, health, sand and dust storms, cities of the future, financial investment, and the roles of youth, non-governmental organizations and the private sector. (ANI)