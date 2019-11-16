PM Modi takes part in all-party meeting

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here ahead of the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday.

Leaders of various parties in the Lok Sabha are attending the meeting.



While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern. The parliament session will continue till December 13.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and the junior minister in the ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal are among those present.

The meeting is also being attended by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, BSP's Danish Ali, LJP's Chirag Paswan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.



Pralhad Joshi has also convened an all-party meeting on Sunday. (ANI)