PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the meeting, information about testing, beds, medicines, vaccine, and manpower among other things was taken by the Prime Minister for the prevention of Covid-19 and proper treatment of corona infected patients.During the discussion, PM Modi especially emphasized that "Do gaz doori, mask hai zaroori" (two yards distance, and mask is necessary) should be followed by everyone and asked the administration to make all people above 45 years of age aware of the vaccination campaign.PM Modi thanked all the doctors and medical staff of the country and said that even in this hour of crisis, they are doing their duty sincerely.He asserted that we have to learn from last year's experiences and move forward cautiously.The Prime Minister said that as a representative of Varanasi, he is also taking constant feedback from the general public.He said the expansion and modernization of medical infrastructure in Varanasi in the last 5-6 years has helped in fighting Corona. Simultaneously, the availability of beds, ICU and oxygen in Varanasi is being augmented.The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to increase efforts at all levels in view of the stress due to the increased number of patients. He said that the Varanasi administration should step up the pace of work in all the fields in the same way it has rapidly set up the 'Kashi Covid Response Centre', according to the PMO.The Prime Minister also emphasized on "Test, Track and Treat" and said that like the first wave, the same strategy has to be adopted to win over viruses."He also emphasized on providing contract tracing and test reports of infected persons at the earliest. He also directed the administration to discharge all responsibilities towards the patients and their families living in home isolation in a sensitive manner," PMO said.PM Modi praised the voluntary organisations of Varanasi for working closely with the government and said they should be further encouraged.Public representatives and officials of Varanasi region informed the Prime Minister about the preparations for prevention and treatment of Covid and briefed him on the issues of control rooms set up for contact tracing, command and control centres set up for home isolation, dedicated phone line ambulances, provision of telemedicine from control rooms, deployment of the additional rapid response teams in the urban areas among other things."The Prime Minister was informed that so far 19,8,383 persons have received the first dose and 35,014 persons have received both doses of vaccination to prevent Covid," PMO said. (ANI)