PM Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake near Sikkim-Nepal border, speaks to CMs of affected states

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking stock of the damage due to the earthquake near the Sikkim-Nepal border and is speaking to the Chief Ministers of all four affected states, according to Government of India sources.



PM Modi has already spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Sikkim CM PS Tamang, sources added.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8.49 pm on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.

No loss of human lives has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)