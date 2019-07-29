PM Modi thanks Bear Grylls for coming to India

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked 'Man Vs Wild' host Bear Grylls for coming to India and sharing the promo of the special episode featuring the duo.

"India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to the discourse of environmental conservation. Thanks, Bear Grylls for coming here! @DiscoveryIN," Modi said in response to the tweet shared by the adventure junkie.

Grylls had earlier today shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter in which Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dingy and putting together a spear."You are the most important man in India. my job is to protect you," Grylls said in the video, covering the Prime Minister with a jacket."People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery" read the host's tweet.In a first, Modi will feature in Discovery Channel's show 'Man Vs Wild' alongside Grylls.Shot in Jim Corbett National Park, the special episode will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.Elated about the association, the Prime Minister had earlier said he was both intrigued and inclined to take part in the show."For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," Modi said.The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.The Prime Minister said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation."For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," the Prime Minister added.Modi and host Grylls will also be seen building a raft to cross a jungle river together in the episode.Grylls termed it a "privilege" to be taking Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness. "I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," he said.In India, Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in five languages - English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)