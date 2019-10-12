PM Modi thanks people of TN for their warmth, hospitality showered during Mamallapuram summit

????????????? ????? ????????????? ???? ???????? ????? ???????????? ??????????. ????????? ????, ???????? ????? ???????, ??????????? ??????? ??????????. ?????? ????? ???? ??????????? ????????? ???????? ????????? ????????? ????????????.



"A special Thank You to my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. As always, their warmth and hospitality was outstanding. It's always a delight to be among the people of this dynamic state. I also thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their efforts in organising the Summit in Mamallapuram," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held one-on-one interactions that lasted for about six hours during the summit in the historic coastal city of Mamallapuram.

The two leaders exchanged views on a wide-ranging area of bilateral relations, including trade, people-to-people exchanges, countering terrorism, to name a few.During delegation-level talks on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in India-China relations.On the first day, the close ties shared between the two leaders shone through, as Modi took Xi on a guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas and the Shore Temple.A veshti-wearing Modi received Xi on Friday afternoon in Mamallapuram, which is famed for its temples and architecture dating back to the Pallava Dynasty.The visiting dignitary also relished a variety of Indian cuisine during the dinner hosted by Modi in his honour on Friday. The two leaders met for over two hours over dinner. (ANI)