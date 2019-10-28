PM Modi thanks world leaders for Diwali greetings, tags UK PM in tweet 'Hope he enjoyed samosas and sweets'

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked several world leaders who had extended their wishes on Diwali.

The leaders include US President Donald Trump, United Kingdom Boris Johnson, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

Tagging Boris Johnson Modi responded to UK Prime Minister's "Shubh Diwali" tweet and a video message in which he referred to "samosas and sweets".

"PM @BorisJohnson wonderfully explains the essence of Diwali. I fully agree that Diwali brings all of us together. Also grateful to him for highlighting the contribution of Britain's Indian community. Hope he too enjoyed the Samosas and sweets this festive season. :)," prime minister Modi tweeted.Modi also extended his thanks to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their greetings.Responding to US President Donald Trump's greetings, Modi tweeted: "As always, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump marks Diwali with great enthusiasm. Season's greetings to him. May there always be brightness all around!"To Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's greeting, Modi said: "Thoughtful greetings by PM @JustinTrudeau. May the special occasions of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives."Other world leaders who extended Diwali greetings to prime minister Modi on the festival include US President Mike Pence and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.Interestingly, the statements did not mention Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's name who wished "all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali".Diwali was celebrated in India on Sunday. (ANI)