PM Modi to address 107th session of Indian Science Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today.

Modi on Thursday met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the state which will conclude on Friday.



Earlier yesterday, he launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states. (ANI)