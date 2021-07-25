PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.



The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The radio programme comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.



During his previous 'Mann Ki Baat' address held in June, Prime Minister Modi talked about the issue of vaccine hesitancy and also urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who are participating in Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud.

"Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are just not going to the Games for themselves, but they are heading to Tokyo to make the country proud. They have to win over people's hearts and they need to make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister had said.



Tokyo Olympics 2020 were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games started on July 23 and will continue till August 8 this year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)