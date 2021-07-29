PM Modi to address education community today to mark one year of NEP

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address the policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers across the country via video conferencing to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



"Prime Minister @narendramodi to address the education community in the country today, on 29th July," tweeted Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector.



According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; first Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for the Internationalization of Higher Education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

The event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible.

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This is the first education policy of the 21st Century and replaced the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

The Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)