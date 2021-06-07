PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, informed the Prime Minister's Office.



"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, 7 June," tweeted the PMO.

This comes amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of India's vaccination drive, where he was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up. He was also apprised about the efforts undertaken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up the production of vaccines.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as front-line workers.

He also took stock of the vaccination coverage in the above 45 as well as 18-44 age group. After reviewing the status of vaccine wastage in various states, the PM instructed that vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side and steps need to be taken to bring them down.

The PMO said officials also briefed the Prime Minister on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly. (ANI)