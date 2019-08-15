PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

The prime minister will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, following which he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am, the PMO stated in a tweet.

In his sixth consecutive address to the nation, Modi is likely to focus on the theme of 'New India'.In the backdrop of the I-Day, the multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. The Red Fort, from where Modi will address the nation, has been put under a high-security cover.On the eve of the big day, the beautiful tri-colour LED lights enhanced the grandeur of the Parliament house.Other government buildings, too, were decorated with colourful lights across the country. In Assam, the state museum and high court were illuminated on the eve of the Independence Day.In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the State Assembly and Secretariat and in Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station and Municipal Corporation Building and Ministries lit up to commemorate the grand day.Students of Visakhapatnam's students of CPE Junior college dressed up as freedom fighters and carried out a rally holding a 300 feet long national flag. (ANI)