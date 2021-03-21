PM Modi to address public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal, Assam

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public rallies in West Bengal's Bankura and Assam's Bokakhat on Sunday.



The Prime Minister on Saturday had addressed a rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur where he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance and said that West Bengal needs a dispensation that gives "Padhai (education), Kamai (jobs), Dawai (medicines), Sinchai (irrigation) and Sunwai (justice by listening to complaints)".

Stating that there is a potential of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in West Bengal, the Prime Minister alleged that these prospects have been hurt by the TMC.

The Prime Minister also promised a fisheries plan for the deep-sea fishing harbour at Petuaghat in the East Midnapore district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls on Sunday.

PM Modi also addressed a rally in Assam's Chabua on Saturday, where he accused the Congress of supporting those trying to tarnish the image of Assam tea.

He also said that Congress has joined hands with parties that are a danger to Assam's culture and heritage.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)