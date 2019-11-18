PM Modi to address Rajya Sabha shortly

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

"The Rajya Sabha will have a special discussion marking the 250th session of this august House. PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the House at around 2 pm," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said the winter session of the Parliament is an important one and all lawmakers should contribute to enriching the discussions.





The winter session, which started from today, will go on till December 13. (ANI)

