PM Modi to address the nation at 10 AM today

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday.



"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," tweeted PMO India.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. (ANI)