  PM Modi to address the nation at 10 AM today

Last Updated: Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021, 07:30:04hrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday.

"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," tweeted PMO India.
India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.
The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. (ANI)

