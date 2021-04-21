PM Modi to address virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate at the invitation of US President Joe Biden on April 22-23, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.



The PMO in a release said nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. They will represent countries that are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others.

The Prime Minister will make his remarks in the leaders' session 1 on April 22, from 5.30 to 7.30 pm on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030", the PMO said.

During the summit, the leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

The world leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. (ANI)