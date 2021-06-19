PM Modi to chair all-party meeting with J-K leaders next week: Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, sources said on Saturday.



This comes after Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital.

The agenda of the meeting between Sinha and Shah was developmental issues and the current situation of the Union Territory, the official sources had said.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.