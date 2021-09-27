PM Modi to dedicate 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): In an endeavour to create mass awareness for the adoption of climate-resilient technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation on September 28, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday.



According to the PMO, the crop varieties will be launched by the Prime Minister in a pan India programme organised at all Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institutes, State and Central Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs) at 11 am via video conferencing on Tuesday.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur, informed the official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will distribute Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities, as well as interact with farmers who use innovative methods and address the gathering.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be present on the occasion.

The crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Thirty-five such crop varieties with special traits like climate resilience and higher nutrient content have been developed in the year 2021.

The National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur has been established to take up the basic and strategic research in biotic stresses, develop human resources and provide policy support. The institute has started PG courses from the academic session 2020-21.

The Green Campus Awards has been initiated to motivate the State and Central Agricultural Universities to develop or adopt such practices that will render their campuses more green and clean, and motivate students to get involved in 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Waste to Wealth Mission' and community connect as per the National Education Policy-2020. (ANI)