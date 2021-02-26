PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games today

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games on February 26, at around 11:50 AM, via video conferencing.



"The Games will be held from February 26 to March 2, 2021," read the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The event has been organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sports activities will include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, ice skating, ice stock etc. 27 States, Union Territories and Boards are sending their teams to participate in the games. (ANI)

