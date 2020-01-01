PM Modi to distribute Krishi Karman awards on Jan 2

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka on Thursday.

A PMO release said that he will also give away Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for progressive farmers.



The event will also see the release of the third instalment of PM Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) of Rs 2000 for December 2019-March 2020. It will benefit about six crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister will hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from eight states and union territories.

He will also hand over keys of deep-sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to select farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Modi will also distribute Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers of Karnataka and visit an exhibition at the venue and address the gathering. (ANI)