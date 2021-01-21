PM Modi to get Covid-19 vaccine jab in second phase

New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi will get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus in the second phase, and it may happen in March or April. India is currently administering vaccines to around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers. So far, as per data of Union Health Ministry, a total of 7,86,842 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus as on 20 January 2021, 06:00 pm.

In the second phase, those above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities will be vaccinated. All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will also be vaccinated.

The vaccine drive was launched on January 16 with health workers receiving jabs of two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

India has rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country. While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.