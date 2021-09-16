PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Biden, other Quad leaders during US visit: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden and other foreign leaders during his US visit later this month besides attending the first-in person meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.



Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US next week.

"PM (Modi) will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24. On September 25, he will address the general debate of the UN General Assembly at its 76th session. While the PM is in Washington, he will also have a bilateral meeting with President Biden," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

"We also look forward to bilateral meetings with other Quad leaders as well as bilateral meetings with some other leaders while he is in New York on September 25," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, USA, on September 24, 2021.

During the discussion, the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual Summit that was held on 12 March 2021.

Prime Minister is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 25 September 2021 in New York.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'. (ANI)







