PM Modi to hold meetings with DMs of 100 high COVID-19 caseload districts

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two meetings with the District Magistrate (DMs) of districts of 19 states with a high caseload to review the COVID-19 situation and measures taken to deal with it, official sources said on Thursday.



"Prime Minister Modi to hold two meetings with DMs of districts with a high caseload. The meeting will be held on May 18th and 20th, with DMs of 46 districts across 9 states and 54 districts across 10 states respectively," sources told ANI.

They added that the Chief Minister of these states will also be present in these meetings.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the wake of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, where he was briefed how the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of COVID-19 as well Mucormycosis.

As many as 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths. There are currently 37,10,525 active cases in the country.

A total of 17,72,14,256 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far. (ANI)