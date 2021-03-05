PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart on bilateral issues today

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday to hold discussions and exchange views on regional and global issues including further strengthening of cooperation in the post COVID era.



The information about the virtual summit was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on his Twitter post.

In a tweet, Srivastava said, "PM Narendra Modi will hold a virtual Summit with Swedish PM Stefan Lofven shortly."

"Recent high-level exchanges have imparted a new dynamism to the multifaceted partnership," added the spokesperson.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues including further strengthening of cooperation in the post COVID era.

This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.

PM Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. Prime Minister H.E. Stefan Lofven had visited India in February 2016 for the special 'Make in India' week. Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2015. In April 2020, the two Prime Ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order. Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science and technology as well as research and development.

Around 250 Swedish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as health and life sciences, auto industry, clean technology, defence, heavy machinery & equipment. Around 75 Indian companies are also active in Sweden. (ANI)