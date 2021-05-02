PM Modi to hold virtual summit with UK counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021.



According to the release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare, read the release.

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting London from May 3-6, 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK. (ANI)

