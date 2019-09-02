PM Modi to inaugurate 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' today in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday evening.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel will be attending the inauguration ceremony of the new building situated at Akbar Road which is also expected to be attended by many senior party functionaries.

Elaborating on the new Gujarat Bhavan, state's Deputy Chief Minister Patel had on Friday said that the building has been built at a cost of Rs 131 crore by Gujarat Government."Garvi Gujarat Bhavan is equipped with many traditional and modern artefacts and technologies. It will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi far from Gujarat. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern yet traditional way," he said.The central government granted an area of 7066 square metres for the same and the cost for the new building has been borne by the Gujarat government.While the old Gujarat Bhavan at Chanakyapuri will continue to function, the new structure is built on an area of 20,325 square meters and have 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden and a library.On the occasion, the Gujarat government will be organising a cultural program at Vigyan Bhavan. (ANI)